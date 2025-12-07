Prevc wins Wisla double! ÖSV eagles beaten

Training in Seefeld and Planica should bring calm

Head coach Widhölzl does not want to overestimate the "mini crisis". "Of course it's a bit disappointing. We know that we can ski jump better. Days like this are also part of it, it's also close," said the Tyrolean. However, the analysis shows that the team did not jump so well. "We're not as relaxed as we used to be, so we tend to get carried away." That's why there will be a few quiet training jumps in Seefeld and Planica next week. "Look ahead, stay positive, keep working. It's important to stay focused. We have very good material, we don't have that much energy in terms of jumping. You have to make sure you get out of this slight slump as quickly as possible."