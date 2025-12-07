Ski jumping
Prevc wins Wisla double! ÖSV eagles beaten
Domen Prevc won the second men's ski jumping competition in Wisla on Sunday. The Slovenian finished 0.9 points ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi and the German Philipp Raimund. The best ÖSV eagle was Daniel Tschofenig in 13th place.
The weekend in Wisla was once again disappointing for Austria's ski jumpers who are used to success. On Saturday, Daniel Tschofenig was the best ÖSV man in sixth place, on Sunday the defending World Cup title holder was only 13th as the best Austrian. In the only competition in Ruka the previous week, no red-white-red athlete had made it into the top ten. The day's winner was Domen Prevc from Slovenia, who came out on top with a 0.9 point lead over Ryoyu Kobayashi.
Prevc thus crowned himself a double winner in Poland, the now eleven-time World Cup winner only narrowly prevented Kobayashi's 37th World Cup victory on Sunday. "I showed great jumps today, I found out what I have to do here yesterday," said Prevc, who is now traveling to Klingenthal as the overall World Cup leader. He leads by 32 points ahead of his compatriot Anze Lanisek. Tschofenig is already 162 points behind in fifth place.
Training in Seefeld and Planica should bring calm
Head coach Widhölzl does not want to overestimate the "mini crisis". "Of course it's a bit disappointing. We know that we can ski jump better. Days like this are also part of it, it's also close," said the Tyrolean. However, the analysis shows that the team did not jump so well. "We're not as relaxed as we used to be, so we tend to get carried away." That's why there will be a few quiet training jumps in Seefeld and Planica next week. "Look ahead, stay positive, keep working. It's important to stay focused. We have very good material, we don't have that much energy in terms of jumping. You have to make sure you get out of this slight slump as quickly as possible."
The defeat of head coach Andreas Widhölzl's team had already become apparent after the first round, as his protégés only finished in 15th place. Tschofenig improved by six places in 19th place. Stephan Embacher and Maximilian Ortner missed out on the top 30 final.
