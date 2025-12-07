F1 champion for the first time
Norris in tears: “It’s been such a long journey!”
Boundless joy for Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris immediately after the race in Abu Dhabi. At the finish line, the Brit was greeted euphorically by his parents and the whole team. He himself had tears in his eyes and also thanked his biggest rivals in the title fight.
His mother almost lost her voice, Norris himself was overjoyed and finally had tears in his eyes. "It's been a while since I had to cry," said the Briton, overwhelmed. Then he blurted out: "Oh God, this is great! I thank everyone - my team, my parents."
"We have done it"
But he also had words of praise for his rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen: "Congratulations to them both. It was great fun to compete with them. I had to fight until the end."
The Briton now also sees the title as confirmation of his many years of commitment. "It's been such a long journey! My parents, my team - they've supported me right from the start. Now I can finally give something back. We've done it! I'm proud of everyone," said the newly crowned champion.
"I'm sorry that I'm causing you a bit of an embarrassing moment with my tears," Norris finally sent greetings from the podium to his parents. The title was for them, said the Briton.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
