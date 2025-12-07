Formula 1 thriller
Russell speculates: Does Max still have an ace up his sleeve?
The big showdown in Formula 1 is just around the corner. Starting at 2 p.m.(here in the "Sportkrone.at" live ticker), Max Verstappen wants to crown his race to catch up and snatch the world championship title from McLaren after all. However, third place will be enough for Lando Norris even if the Red Bull driver wins. The Dutchman could therefore resort to a special tactic, as Mercedes driver George Russell suspects.
"If we finish the first lap in the order in which we start the race, then he certainly won't just drive away and give Lando an easy podium finish," Russell is certain. The Mercedes driver will start the race directly behind the three title contenders and could become a major factor for Verstappen (on pole position).
It could turn into a situation like the big showdown in 2016. Back then, Lewis Hamilton deliberately slowed down the field while leading. This was because his team-mate and rival Nico Rosberg only needed a second place to win the title. With this maneuver, the Briton ensured that his rivals were able to catch up with Rosberg, increasing the chances of someone overtaking the German and helping Hamilton to the title.
Stella tries to calm things down
As is well known, the move was not successful for the Briton at the time - but it was certainly the best tactical option available to Hamilton. And it could be the same for Verstappen today. Instead of pulling away at the front and potentially giving the two McLaren drivers the podium - and thus Lando Norris the world championship title - the Dutchman could also opt for a braking tactic.
Both Russell and Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari could pose a threat to Norris. "You don't have to drive like a madman or be dangerous to do that. You can take three or four tenths off and that pulls the field together. So yes, you can expect him to do that," speculates the Mercedes driver.
Meanwhile, McLaren remains calm. "If you slow down too much, undercuts can become a problem, you make yourself vulnerable or risk being overtaken," explains Team Principal Andrea Stella. That's why the Italian sees his racing team as having the big advantage here too: "It's definitely good that we're here with two cars. I would always prefer that to the situation where the two of them are somewhere on the track separately."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.