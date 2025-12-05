On vacation in Phuket
Austrian (61) coughed – and collapsed dead
Unbelievable tragedy surrounding a 62-year-old Austrian on the vacation island of Phuket: the vacationer died in his hotel room a few days ago. An autopsy is now to clarify the cause of death.
White sandy beaches, crystal-clear water, fine restaurants, friendly people - it's not for nothing that the vacation resort of Kata in the southwest of the island of Phuket is very popular with holidaymakers. But in the middle of the week, a dark shadow fell over the tranquil village.
Woman witnessed the drama
A couple from Austria also wanted to shorten their winter in sunny Thailand and booked a two-week trip to paradise. The trip was to end in tragedy: On Tuesday night - his wife had already gone to bed - Andreas N. indulged in two or three beers and a few cigarettes in his hotel room.
At around 5.30 a.m., the wife was woken from her sleep by her partner coughing loudly, as she was later to testify to the police. The 62-year-old was suddenly restless, wandered around the room - and finally collapsed dead in front of the balcony door.
The woman immediately alerted the hotel staff, who set the rescue chain in motion. But it was too late: all resuscitation measures failed and a doctor could only determine that the tourist had died. An autopsy is now to clarify the exact cause of his death. According to local media reports, the man had been suffering from high blood pressure for years and had been taking medication for it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
