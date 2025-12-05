Big trouble in the district
Horror pictures: Hunter shoots sharply against colleagues
Carcasses in tubs, skeletons lying around - the conditions around a property in the Graz area are said to have been so gruesome that even a professional crime scene clean-up was necessary. But who is telling the truth in this hunting thriller?
Horrific images are currently circulating on social media and keeping the authorities busy: dead deer, animal carcasses in troughs, skeletal remains. "This is how the previous tenant left the place," claims the hunter who now owns the affected leasehold in the Graz area. "The colleague shot the entire hunting ground empty. He only killed the animals, he didn't utilize them."
"He tarnishes us hunters"
This accuser, who explicitly does not want his name mentioned in the newspaper but refers to his noble lineage, has already filed charges against his predecessor. "But everything is swept under the carpet because he is so well connected. But someone like that shouldn't even have a gun in his hand, his hunting license should be revoked. He's tarnishing us hunters, he's simply wiping out lives."
Elephants on the hit list
Curious: the very man making these accusations poses with wild animals on a safari video. Including a crocodile that apparently has no escape route - and is shot. "It was shot sick," the man justifies himself when asked by Krone. He also kills giraffes and elephants in Africa - "I stand by that".
However, the accused previous tenant has an explanation for the alleged scandal surrounding the animal remains: "I left the property without any carcasses. But: In previous years, hunters have repeatedly brought me dead animals such as fallen game for recycling or taxidermy. Some of them may have continued to do so when I was already gone. The conditions were freely accessible, I hadn't been at the farm myself for a year and a half!"
Where do the attacks come from?
Where do the attacks come from? "I can't explain it. At best, it's because the hunting ground will be reallocated later and he might be worried that I'll come back."
The district governor responsible certainly cannot be accused of "sweeping things under the carpet". "We checked it in all directions, including hunting law, and the official vet was also on site," emphasizes Andreas Weitlaner.
"Carcasses were there, but it will be difficult to prove who brought them." In short: "Nothing tangible remains. And there is no question of revoking the hunting license."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.