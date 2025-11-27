1:4! Salzburg return home from Bologna without points

Rossoblu unbeaten for two months

In Bologna, the sporting situation is different: Vincenzo Italiano's team has not lost a competitive match since the end of September. Since the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, the Rossoblu have won six and drawn five. Most recently, champions Napoli were beaten 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, followed by a 3-0 win in Udine at the weekend. Accordingly, there is a great deal of respect in the Salzburg camp. "Bologna are playing really well in the championship and are not in fifth place by chance. For me, they are currently playing the best soccer in Serie A," said ex-Italy international Aleksa Terzic.