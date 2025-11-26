Bloody deed feared
Influencer (32) missing: Three arrests already!
The missing persons drama surrounding a 32-year-old influencer from Graz continues to escalate: As the "Krone" has learned, not only is her on-off boyfriend in custody in Slovenia, but two further arrests have been made in the suspect's family circle. A bloody crime is feared.
There has been no trace of the Graz influencer since Sunday morning. The 32-year-old came home from a Christmas party at around 7 a.m. and texted a friend to say that she had arrived home safely. She had a photo shoot in the city center of Graz in the early afternoon, but never showed up. In the evening, a complaint was finally made to the police.
Then events came thick and fast: On Monday night, her boyfriend, with whom she had been in an on-off relationship for years, was arrested in the Styrian-Slovenian border region. The "Krone" was the first to find out.
Burnt-out car discovered in Slovenia
The terrible suspicion: he could have something to do with the model's disappearance! His red Golf was found burnt out in the parking lot of the Mond casino next to the Spielfeld border crossing. Was the 31-year-old trying to cover up a crime? There is still no trace of the missing woman.
The Slovenian is currently in custody in his home country, and a judge is due to decide today whether he should be extradited. On Wednesday, the Slovenian authorities searched the house of the 31-year-old's grandmother and combed through forests in the Styrian-Slovenian border region.
Ex-boyfriend's brother and stepfather also under suspicion
Then the next bombshell: as Arnulf Rumpold, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper, two more men were arrested. They are strongly suspected of being involved in the disappearance of the young woman from Graz. They are said to be the ex-boyfriend's brother and his stepfather.
A neighbor of the 32-year-old confirmed that he had seen the suspected boyfriend in the stairwell of her apartment building in Hochsteingasse in Graz at the time of the young woman's disappearance. He may have been lying in wait for her there. The investigation by the State Office of Criminal Investigation is in full swing.
