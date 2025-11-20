Snow down to the valley! Accidents, closures, hanging trucks

Innsbruck also had a white start to the day

Snow fell at low altitudes on Thursday. The Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck was also covered in white. In general, the day started with lots of clouds in the western half of Austria, and snow and sleet became more and more frequent from the west. "The snow line is between 300 and 600 meters above sea level. Further to the east and south-east, the sun will briefly appear away from fog patches before dense clouds prevail here too," said GeoSphere Austria.