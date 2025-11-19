World Cup ticket secured: these were the keys to success!

However, this does not change the current high performance of the national team. A successful World Cup appearance is certainly conceivable, especially as reaching the knockout phase at a World Cup is even easier than at a European Championship, if you take the world rankings as a yardstick. Austria cannot get a group like EURO 2024, with teams of the caliber of France, the Netherlands and Poland, when the draw is made in Washington on 5 December. And just one win could be enough to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup. The chances are good of winning a World Cup match for the first time since 1990 and advancing to the World Cup knockout phase for the first time since 1954. The team will therefore have another opportunity to achieve something historic next summer.