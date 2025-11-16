After victory in Cyprus
Delay, suitcases gone! ÖFB trip ended in chaos
Despite the 2:0 victory in Cyprus, the mood of the ÖFB team was subdued. Because the World Cup party was postponed, on Tuesday a point is still needed in the qualifying final against Bosnia. However, the Rangnick squad's return journey from the island turned into an odyssey. The ÖFB heavy transport was overloaded with over three tons, which is why suitcases had to be left in Cyprus on purpose. And Arnautovic and Co. were only in bed well after 5 a.m. ...
"We apologize for the inadequacies." During the announcement by the AUA pilot of the ÖFB charter, you could hear how unpleasant the chaos was for him. The plane had just finally touched down in Vienna-Schwechat. Thanks to a one-hour time difference, it was "only" 4.20 am. But not yet the end of a chaotic trip ...
After the 2:0 win against Cyprus in the World Cup qualifiers, Marko Arnautovic and Co. arrived at the airport in Paphos with their heads hanging down. Because Bosnia had just beaten the Romanians 3:1. Rangnick's squad had briefly held the World Cup ticket in their hands, but now a real final on Tuesday in the sold-out Happel Oval was still needed. Emotionally, of course, a brutal mood dampener. So let's get away, quickly back home, full focus on Tuesday. That was the plan.
45 suitcases unloaded
But then Austria's team players were stuck at the gate in Paphos for over two hours. Because the airport staff were overwhelmed with the (training) equipment. The ÖFB had almost 2.8 tons in tow. Loading took time. Departure was scheduled for 0.30 a.m. and the players were allowed to board the plane at 1 a.m.. Where nothing happened. Because the plane was overloaded, the calculation was obviously difficult.
But safety came first, of course. So there was only one solution. An announcement informed the guests - the ÖFB charter included the team, officials, sponsors, VIP fans and journalists - that 45 pieces of luggage were being unloaded. The plane finally took off at 2.30 a.m. Cyprus time.
The boss is still waiting
And after the delayed landing in Schwechat, the lottery started at the baggage carousel. Who got caught, whose suitcase stayed on the island? Team boss Ralf Rangnick and the players were of course "spared". All the boxes with the training equipment were also there. Thank God, at least no mistakes were made. The preparation for the final on Tuesday must not be disturbed any further. The kickers were not in bed until after 5 o'clock. Anything but ideal.
But supervisory board chairman Josef Pröll and co. were not so lucky, they will probably not get their suitcases until tomorrow.
