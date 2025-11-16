Delay, suitcases gone! ÖFB trip ended in chaos

The boss is still waiting

And after the delayed landing in Schwechat, the lottery started at the baggage carousel. Who got caught, whose suitcase stayed on the island? Team boss Ralf Rangnick and the players were of course "spared". All the boxes with the training equipment were also there. Thank God, at least no mistakes were made. The preparation for the final on Tuesday must not be disturbed any further. The kickers were not in bed until after 5 o'clock. Anything but ideal.