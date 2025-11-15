Parking lot scammer bites on granite with Vöslau woman

Mr. from Sooß also refuses to pay

Mr G. from Sooß also received a demand for payment of EUR 395 from the same law firm. His wife stopped off briefly in August 2024 to pick up their children from the baths. He also replied that he would not pay and thought that was the end of the matter. But far from it. In mid-October 2025, he suddenly received a claim from a notorious Viennese company. The company had bought up the receivables by assignment and was now trying to collect a smaller sum of money from citizens who had already been confronted with payment demands. "A real bargain at 130 euros," jokes Mr G. Two weeks later, the "final reminder" - now for 205 euros. Mr. G. will also ignore this and, if necessary, take legal action against it.