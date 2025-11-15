Payment refused!
Parking lot scammer bites on granite with Vöslau woman
A lady from Bad Vöslau (Lower Austria) successfully defended herself against a parking lot rip-off at the Bad Vöslau drinking fountain that had been going on for years. However, the number of unreported cases of those who have already paid is high.
Summer 2025 - Ms. M. parks her car briefly in front of the drinking fountain at the Vöslauer Bad, district of Baden, to fill up a bottle of medicinal water. The area is a public traffic area owned by the municipality. A rude awakening weeks later. A German law firm threatened her with an action for trespassing, which she could avert by paying 395 euros. The reason: she had parked her car in the driveway of a residential building.
Good news: the lawsuit was withdrawn
Ms M. refused to be intimidated and hired a lawyer. The lawyer examined the situation and quickly realized that the plaintiff had no right to sue for adverse possession for the area in question near the fountain, as his driveway was almost 100 metres away. The opposing lawyer obviously saw it the same way, as a settlement offer was subsequently made, which the Vöslau resident also rejected.
As a result, the lawsuit was withdrawn and the plaintiff also had to pay the lawyer's fees. Thanks to the statement of claim, Ms. M. now also knows who this is. Namely a gentleman who lives in an adjoining residential building, but who does not have access via the road that she allegedly blocked.
Mr. from Sooß also refuses to pay
Mr G. from Sooß also received a demand for payment of EUR 395 from the same law firm. His wife stopped off briefly in August 2024 to pick up their children from the baths. He also replied that he would not pay and thought that was the end of the matter. But far from it. In mid-October 2025, he suddenly received a claim from a notorious Viennese company. The company had bought up the receivables by assignment and was now trying to collect a smaller sum of money from citizens who had already been confronted with payment demands. "A real bargain at 130 euros," jokes Mr G. Two weeks later, the "final reminder" - now for 205 euros. Mr. G. will also ignore this and, if necessary, take legal action against it.
The number of unreported cases of those who have already paid is high
And Ms. M. and Mr. G. are not the only ones who have received these demand letters. The first case popped up three years ago. The number of unreported cases of those who have simply paid a penalty notice since then for fear of follow-up legal action is high. "We fear that there could be a three-digit number of people affected," says Johann Pichler from the Bad Vöslau list, which is now working hard to find a solution to this problem. "It is important to us that all those affected no longer fall for this rip-off and these threatening letters," says Pichler.
The municipality has already put up a board with the warning: "Please do not park here, risk of being reported". But: "Unfortunately, we have no legal recourse here," says Dieter Geissler, Head of the Traffic and Infrastructure Department of the municipality of Bad Vöslau. And there are also no plans for additional parking spaces, as there are plenty of them in the surrounding area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.