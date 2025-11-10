"Many were afraid"
Shots fired on playground: parents criticize school
The twelve-year-old boy who - as reported - shot himself with his father's illegal weapon in Ziersdorf (Lower Austria) caused quite a stir. The parents of his classmates have not yet calmed down. The school is now also the focus of criticism.
The case shocked the whole of Austria: a twelve-year-old forced a boy to kneel down. He then shot several times into the air with a real Glock. The gun came from his father's illegal possession.
"Ensuring the best interests of the child"
The boy has since been placed in a crisis facility in the state. The Hollabrunn district authority is currently investigating how the child's welfare can be "safeguarded in the best possible way".
The pupils were locked in the classrooms. There was no explanation, many were afraid.
But the excitement in the region has not yet subsided. Several parents have criticized the public handling of the incident. The school in Groß-Weikersdorf, which the twelve-year-old also attended, is at the center of the criticism. According to the accusation, the school management did not provide any information to parents or children despite multiple police presence.
"Not even when the police visited the school again days later," said one parent. According to information from "Krone", the background to this was the boy's suspension. He is said to have been taken away by the police. "The pupils were locked in the classrooms. There was no explanation, many were afraid," he was criticized.
No acute threat
The police and education directorate reject the accusations. The procedure was - as is usual in such situations - closely coordinated and decided upon. "The focus is always on the safety of the school, pupils and teaching staff. There was never an acute threat to the school in this case, as all measures were taken immediately and at all times to ensure safety," said the Education Directorate.
