Storming against FPÖ meeting in the House of Representatives

One of them is Helmut Konrad, former rector of the Franzens University in Graz. "The FPÖ always had this symposium, but now there is the provocation by the President of the National Council with his invitation to Parliament." From the FPÖ's point of view, Dinghofer was central to the founding of the republic on November 12, 1918. He had proclaimed the republic. "But that's not what happened," said Konrad. "It was decided by the Provisional National Assembly. Dinghofer was involved, but he was more or less just the letter carrier." Regardless of his undeniable achievements for the city of Linz, the whole affair was "unsavory. Especially as he is often portrayed as a victim."