Video shows shelling

Nachrichten
08.11.2025 12:54
The badly damaged vehicle in which the ORF editor was traveling
The badly damaged vehicle in which the ORF editor was traveling (Bild: Christian Wehrschütz)

War reporting is a highly dangerous undertaking. Once again, ORF correspondent Christian Wehrschütz had to experience this first-hand. He narrowly escaped with his life on Saturday morning when a drone was fired on in Ukraine. A projectile hit the vehicle Wehrschütz was in. A video shows the dramatic scenes.

As reported, Wehrschütz was traveling in a minibus near the suburb of Novosyolovka in Konstantinovka early on Saturday morning together with two members of a Ukrainian aid organization and a Spanish agency journalist.

Wehrschütz pictured with the agency journalist just moments after the impact
Wehrschütz pictured with the agency journalist just moments after the impact (Bild: Christian Wehrschütz)

"We take a left-hand bend, and suddenly the aid organization employee sitting behind me shouts: 'Watch out, stop, get out of the car!" The driver stopped the vehicle, Wehrschütz and his companions immediately jumped out of the car - "I knew it could only be a drone," said a calm Wehrschütz in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

The video shows the drone attack on the group of four:

Explosive charge "to shoot at a tank"
"It was obviously a drone loaded with an explosive charge to shoot at a tank." The escape from the car happened not a second too soon: a blink of an eye later, the vehicle was already hit by the projectile on the engine block. Splinters then penetrated the entire vehicle, some of which were thrown out the back and left gaping holes in the sheet metal. 

The projectile hit the engine compartment.
The projectile hit the engine compartment. (Bild: Christian Wehrschütz)
(Bild: Christian Wehrschütz)
(Bild: Christian Wehrschütz)

The employee of the organization who was sitting behind Wehrschütz in the car "saved all their lives", says Wehrschütz, who is now on his way back to Kiev after the dangerous incident.

Splinters penetrated the entire vehicle.
Splinters penetrated the entire vehicle. (Bild: Christian Wehrschütz)

"Five guardian angels"
He contacted his family immediately afterwards. He had "five guardian angels", his daughter Michaela attested, his wife had already had a bad premonition that something might happen and "slept badly", the Ukraine correspondent said. 

Three years ago, Wehrschütz had already found himself in a life-threatening situation in the course of his war reporting. The Ukraine correspondent survived the shelling of a hotel by Russian missiles. He had spent the night there. "It was clear that it would be risky. But I had no idea it would be so damn close," explained Wehrschütz at the time. The same is probably true of the current incident ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

