For GP in Brazil
McLaren dominates practice, Verstappen far behind
World championship leader Lando Norris has set the fastest time in the only free practice session for the Formula 1 race in Brazil. The Briton set the fastest lap on the traditional circuit in Interlagos on Friday, just ahead of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri (+0.023 seconds), who has been struggling of late. World champion Max Verstappen only drove behind ...
The competition was unable to keep up with the McLaren duo and was more than half a second behind. Verstappen in the Red Bull was unable to finish higher than 17th (+1.393), with Nico Hülkenberg (+0.619) in the Sauber taking third place.
However, unlike the two McLaren drivers, last year's winner Verstappen, who had won the 2024 Grand Prix in the rain from 17th on the grid, did not set a fast lap on the medium tire set. His Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda (20th) and the Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc (18th) and Lewis Hamilton (19th) took the same approach.
On Friday (7.30 pm), the sprint qualifying for the short race on Saturday (3 pm) will take place at the Autódromo Jose Pace. Norris recently overtook Piastri in the championship standings in Mexico and is now one point ahead of his team rival. Four-time champion Verstappen is 36 points behind four race weekends before the end of the season.
But the world champion proved in Brazil last year that he can never be written off. The Dutchman took the Grand Prix victory from 17th on the grid - and thus took a huge step towards his fourth world championship title in a row. Norris was the one to suffer at the time. The new championship leader has certainly not forgotten it. In addition to his McLaren team-mate Piastri, who is just one point behind, Verstappen is also still in danger in the title race.
After his strong second half of the season, Verstappen is only 36 points behind Norris with four Grands Prix to go. With the additional sprint on Saturday, up to 33 points are possible for one driver in Sao Paulo alone. The chaotic weather always plays a role on the traditional circuit in Interlagos. Rain seems possible, at least for the sprint, but the race on Sunday is likely to be dry according to current forecasts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
