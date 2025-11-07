McLaren dominates practice, Verstappen far behind

But the world champion proved in Brazil last year that he can never be written off. The Dutchman took the Grand Prix victory from 17th on the grid - and thus took a huge step towards his fourth world championship title in a row. Norris was the one to suffer at the time. The new championship leader has certainly not forgotten it. In addition to his McLaren team-mate Piastri, who is just one point behind, Verstappen is also still in danger in the title race.