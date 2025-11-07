Swarovski crisis: from “treason” to confession

Head of the Works Council: shock, but also expected

How does the Works Council view the situation? "It didn't come as a complete surprise, so many are calm. Others are still shocked, there are two sides to it," said Patrick Hamberger, head of the workers' works council, to the "Krone" newspaper. It had been noticed for some time that there was "hardly any work". The switch to two shifts has now had serious changes for many - "for example, they are no longer covered by the heavy labor regulation, with all the consequences for their pension". He attests that the site management is making an effort and that the (sometimes tough) discussions are on an equal footing. However, after 17 years of downward development in Wattens, he is skeptical as to whether the new strategies will work.