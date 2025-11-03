Young doe bitten by free-roaming dog

What is a "virtual" dog leash?

The "virtual" leash allows dog owners to walk trained dogs without a physical leash, as long as they are under control and reliable at all times. This compromise was agreed upon because - shortly before the ordinance passed by the state came into force - there was extreme opposition to the demand that dogs be kept on leads all year round. The hunters are anything but happy with this: "It simply doesn't work with dogs running around freely where there is no master to be found far and wide!"