Wage round in retail starts with hefty demand

Securing purchasing power is essential

While the trade union wants to enter the ring with the demand to secure purchasing power - i.e. a wage above the inflation rate - employers repeatedly point to the inflationary effect of high wages. "But they are not the reason for the exploding prices," replies Ferrari. Salaries only account for 12 percent of total expenditure in the retail sector. And the high savings rate is also not an argument, as retail employees usually earn very little. "Most of the money therefore goes into consumption."