"Can be happy ..."
Austria’s neutrality cannot be shaken
On October 26, the national holiday, Austria's special constitution once again comes into focus. Despite some objections to reinterpreting neutrality, no one is thinking of abolishing it.
It is only 14 lines. In the Federal Constitutional Act 1955 of October 26. And yet of enormous significance. The National Council decides that Austria declares its perpetual neutrality "for the purpose of the inviolability of its territory", that it will defend this neutrality by all means and will not join any military alliances.
Two succinct articles which, 70 years later, are irrevocable. According to a recent survey, 80 percent see neutrality as part of Austria's identity. Only eleven percent want to join NATO.
None of the parliamentary parties want to shake neutrality. Only the NEOS occasionally think out loud about European armies.
We can be glad that Kreisky was so resolutely in favor of this.
Altbundespräsident Heinz Fischer
However, the importance of neutrality has been strengthened by the latest developments surrounding Russia's war of aggression. Former Federal President Heinz Fischer (SPÖ) referred to the achievement at an inquiry, welcomed the fact that the commitment to neutrality had been enshrined in the government program several times, and recalled former Chancellor and party colleague Bruno Kreisky, a particular advocate of neutrality. "We can be glad that Kreisky stood up for it so resolutely."
"Could arm ourselves"
There is also a consensus that a neutral nation must also be able to defend itself, especially at the moment. The ÖVP governments have recently invested a lot. National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) commented to APA: "We need a self-confident and, above all, militarily sufficient armament supported by our own country."
Rosenkranz goes even further and wants to rebuild the "traditionally strong domestic arms industry". This could create jobs. "That's not a bad thing in times like these. And Austria would be in a good position. Why should we leave the business to other countries? We could also rearm ourselves."
Talking openly about the only alternative
Florian Wenninger, Head of the Institute for Historical Social Research in Vienna, disagrees: "There are currently 7,000 jobs in armaments. There are 200,000 in the automotive supply industry. It would be better to invest in infrastructure such as the railroads." Nevertheless, the social historian also criticizes the fact that two thirds of armaments spending goes abroad. "They are not sustainable in economic terms either."
On neutrality in general, Wenninger states: "We need to talk openly about the alternative. That can only be NATO." This in turn would mean increasing defense spending to five percent of GDP. And therefore further cuts to the (social) system.
Austria's foundation
Of course, nobody would risk that anyway. What remains of this holiday? Neutrality is and remains Austria's firm foundation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.