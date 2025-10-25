Austria’s neutrality cannot be shaken

Talking openly about the only alternative

Florian Wenninger, Head of the Institute for Historical Social Research in Vienna, disagrees: "There are currently 7,000 jobs in armaments. There are 200,000 in the automotive supply industry. It would be better to invest in infrastructure such as the railroads." Nevertheless, the social historian also criticizes the fact that two thirds of armaments spending goes abroad. "They are not sustainable in economic terms either."