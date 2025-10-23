Viennese top politician falls into burnout trap

The dark depths of the internet

In addition, our own permanent presence on the internet is virtually a must and the storms of indignation fueled by the anonymity of the internet, including explicit hate and murder messages. Only recently, a 17-year-old who threatened to decapitate the then Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the Internet was sentenced to just six months' conditional imprisonment.

Not allowed to show weakness - until it's too late

However, the political stage has not only become smoother, but the health alarms are apparently also increasing among our representatives. However, physical or mental weakness should never be shown to the outside world - until it's too late: former Green state councillor Rudolf Anschober or Vorarlberg's ÖVP state governor Markus Wallner could tell you a thing or two about this. Both had to retire from politics for a long time due to the risk of burnout.