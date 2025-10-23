The next case
Viennese top politician falls into burnout trap
Stress factor for elected representatives: Hate posts on the internet, cell phone cameras everywhere that mercilessly record and punish even the smallest mistake, and constant stress. Now the next top politician has fallen into the burnout trap. The "Krone" knows the details.
No, you don't have to feel sorry for them. "Do nothing and earn a fortune for it" is the opinion often heard at the local pub about politicians. But life in the public spotlight has become even more intense thanks to social media. There is a cell phone camera everywhere, dissecting every movement down to the smallest detail, recording every flippant remark.
The dark depths of the internet
In addition, our own permanent presence on the internet is virtually a must and the storms of indignation fueled by the anonymity of the internet, including explicit hate and murder messages. Only recently, a 17-year-old who threatened to decapitate the then Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the Internet was sentenced to just six months' conditional imprisonment.
Not allowed to show weakness - until it's too late
However, the political stage has not only become smoother, but the health alarms are apparently also increasing among our representatives. However, physical or mental weakness should never be shown to the outside world - until it's too late: former Green state councillor Rudolf Anschober or Vorarlberg's ÖVP state governor Markus Wallner could tell you a thing or two about this. Both had to retire from politics for a long time due to the risk of burnout.
Now the next top politician has burnt out: Markus Rumelhart, who has been the red head of Vienna-Mariahilf since 2014. After narrowly defeating his Green rival by just 163 votes after the election in spring, the otherwise extremely hard-working district emperor has recently made himself scarce. Only his deputy has attended public appointments. His political rivals are also worried.
Forced break due to second impending burnout
The "Krone" has now heard from those close to him that the 50-year-old red city grandee has withdrawn from day-to-day business in order to avoid what appears to be the threat of a second burnout!
The forced break of ÖVP Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker also fits in with this. He will have to undergo a routine operation at the end of October due to persistent back problems and will only be able to work from home for some time.
