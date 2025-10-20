Verstappen: “I would have said he was an idiot!”

After the home race in Zandvoort on August 31, Max Verstappen was still almost hopelessly 104 points behind Oscar Piastri. He would not have believed that he would have made up 64 points four Grand Prix later and be in the thick of the Formula 1 World Championship battle if anyone had predicted it to him at the time, the Red Bull driver assured us after the race win in Austin in his typical manner: "I would have told him he was an idiot." Now the chance of winning the title is alive again.