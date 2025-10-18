Comments on the BL Saturday
Peter Pacult: “The disappointment is huge!”
You can read what the teams had to say after the clashes between WSG Tirol and FK Austria Wien, Wolfsberger AC and SV Ried as well as GAK and TSV Hartberg HERE!
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "The way the lads presented themselves, they deserved a point. When you're 2-0 down and come back, are 3-1 down and come back and then score the supposed equalizer, that speaks volumes for the lads. What we have to talk about are the goals we conceded. We got them easily and cheaply. It's difficult to score four goals when you concede three. Especially against Austria Vienna. But the performance was right today. We were physically present and got the balls into the dangerous area. Then we are a good team and can threaten any opponent."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "We did everything we set out to do in the first 30 or 35 minutes. Then they took a little more risk, then there are situations where you have to use switching moments. But our passes ended up directly with our opponents. That's when we had problems. The main topic at half-time was that we had to become more active. We managed that quite well. But then it was the same situation again. WSG also did really well. We'll learn the most from the phases where we let the game slip away a little. We were also aware beforehand that this wouldn't be a walk in the park."
Peter Pacult (WAC coach): "The disappointment is huge because we expected more. I expected more, even though I've only been here for four days and a number of players have been away recently. Our performance was okay in the first 20 minutes, but then we completely lost the plot. Then it was no longer a game where you can say you can take something positive away from it. We have to keep working calmly and see if we can get back on track."
Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): "The team implemented our plan sensationally despite the difficult start, we stayed in our own way. The fact that we were ultimately rewarded with a win is a great thing. The game shows that we're on the right track. Mutandwa was struggling during the week, which is why he only came off the bench. He made it 1:1 with his first touch and then scored a penalty. That was a top performance and I'm really pleased for him, as it hasn't been so easy for him this week."
Ferdinand Feldhofer (GAK coach): "We were prepared and did really well. Of course it (the lack of victories) is in our heads. If we'd had a win beforehand, we would have said we were on the right track. But that's not the case, and we're aware of that. That's why there are no reasons to celebrate."
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): "In terms of commitment and willpower, it was absolutely okay. The first half hour was good, we had three goals, you have to take the lead. Then it was more a case of both teams managing the game, nobody wanted to take any risks. It got really exciting at the end. I think the point is okay, we didn't deserve much more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
