Peter Pacult: “The disappointment is huge!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "We did everything we set out to do in the first 30 or 35 minutes. Then they took a little more risk, then there are situations where you have to use switching moments. But our passes ended up directly with our opponents. That's when we had problems. The main topic at half-time was that we had to become more active. We managed that quite well. But then it was the same situation again. WSG also did really well. We'll learn the most from the phases where we let the game slip away a little. We were also aware beforehand that this wouldn't be a walk in the park."