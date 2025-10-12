Tourist has an accident
Companions heard screams: Hiker fell to his death!
Another terrible alpine accident in Tyrol on Saturday! In Bichlbach in the Außerfern region, a man fell around 100 meters over rocky terrain. His companions heard the cries of the victim, another hiker noticed the fall and alerted the emergency services. The man could only be rescued dead.
At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, a group of three set out to descend into the valley in the area of a pathless ridge near the Kohlbergspitze in Bichlbach.
Two of the group, a 41-year-old Korean woman and a 57-year-old Filipino man, went ahead and heard a loud scream a short time later. When they turned around, they noticed the accident: their companion had fallen about 100 meters over extremely rocky terrain.
The victim suffered fatal injuries as a result of the fall. Investigations into the man's identity are underway.
Another hiker, who was below the Kellerjoch, noticed the fall and immediately alerted the emergency services. "The accident victim suffered fatal injuries as a result of the fall. Investigations into the man's identity are underway," said the police.
Companion and body flown down into the valley
The two uninjured hikers and the body of the accident victim were rescued by the emergency helicopter "RK2" and flown down into the valley. The Bichlbach Mountain Rescue Service, the Reutte Alpine Police, an officer from the Oberland Criminal Investigation Service, a patrol from the Bichlbach police station and the crisis intervention team were deployed.
Second fatal accident within hours
This is already the second fatal alpine accident in Tyrol this weekend. On Saturday, hikers in Alpbach found the body of a German (75). He had already set off on a hike on Friday and is believed to have fallen. He suffered fatal injuries.
