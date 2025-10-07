Way out via diversion
“There has never been so much incriminating material”
All the defendants shook hands on the accusation of abuse of office and so the mega-trial against VP Club Chairman and two senior VP-affiliated tax officials is likely to be a short trial. After the two officials had accepted responsibility in writing, "Black Gust" surprised everyone with a substantive confession: "I'm sorry for what I caused back then."
"An independent court will judge", said Wöginger in front of the jury courtroom before the presiding judge of the jury senate, Melanie Halbig, called the proceedings to order at 10.01 am. Just over an hour later, the economic and corruption prosecutor's office applied for an interruption. As the judge held out the prospect of diversion following the acceptance of responsibility, the prosecutors want to discuss this as "it is a borderline case".
"A different understanding of politics back then"
While the two main defendants referred to their written submissions, Wöginger took responsibility verbally: he was "very sorry" for what he had caused and would "not do it again today". However, the understanding of politics was different back then - "that is not an excuse, but an explanation". In other words, it was customary to stand up for fellow party members. However, the appointment of the mayor as the new head of the tax office was "not an important concern" for him. "If I had known what this would entail, I would have acted differently," said the VP party leader, who then reported "severe stress in his professional and family environment" due to the three years of investigative activities.
"Post shenanigans are played down"
Previously, the prosecutors, Chief Public Prosecutor Georg Kasinger and Roland Koch, had said in their more than 30-minute opening statement: "Post haggling is being played down and trivialized as free riding" and: "There has never been so much incriminating material." It was alleged that Wöginger (50), as a designated perpetrator, had pressured two VP party members - a trade unionist and the then head of the Austrian tax office - to make a VP mayor friend of his the head of the Braunau tax office. Shortly before, the latter had been rejected in an application for the Freistadt tax office and the commission member who had ensured this was replaced during the appointment procedure in the Innviertel. As a result, the tax official who had headed the tax office on an interim basis since 2016 lost the hearing. Although she would objectively have been the better choice. This was established by a lawsuit filed by the Federal Administrative Court in 2021.
Impact of the Ibiza scandal
The alleged cheating came to light through the chat logs of the Ibiza scandal. Following the mayor's request to "put in a good word", Wöginger intervened with the then Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid. According to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption, there was "no objective justification for his support".
Former Secretary General as key witness
Thomas Schmid, who should have testified as a key witness in the eleven-day trial, is said to have spoken to the head of the tax office about the composition of the commission and also influenced the appointment of "the right person" to the top job. And the trade unionist approved the procedure and is therefore also on trial.
When the evaluation committee met in February 2017, the 60-year-old tax official wrote to the then Secretary General Schmid: "Hi! with belly ache - but:", accompanied by a thumbs-up emoji. Reply from Thomas Schmid: "My hero!"
Written evidence in the chat
Then Wöginger wrote just 53 seconds later: "We did it :-)). The mayor owes you one!" According to the indictment, Wöginger was "totally happy". The then Secretary General of Finance also informed his superior, the then ÖVP Finance Minister Hans Jörg Schelling, that Wöginger's "intervention" had been successful.
Diversion is possible
Until shortly before the start of the trial, all three defendants had pleaded not guilty. Eleven trial days with the testimony of 31 witnesses were scheduled. But now that all defendants have "accepted responsibility", things could go much faster. The judge held out the prospect of a diversion with a "symbolic" amount for the private party, i.e. the candidate for the position of head of the tax office in Braunau, who had been ousted.
