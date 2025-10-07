"Post shenanigans are played down"

Previously, the prosecutors, Chief Public Prosecutor Georg Kasinger and Roland Koch, had said in their more than 30-minute opening statement: "Post haggling is being played down and trivialized as free riding" and: "There has never been so much incriminating material." It was alleged that Wöginger (50), as a designated perpetrator, had pressured two VP party members - a trade unionist and the then head of the Austrian tax office - to make a VP mayor friend of his the head of the Braunau tax office. Shortly before, the latter had been rejected in an application for the Freistadt tax office and the commission member who had ensured this was replaced during the appointment procedure in the Innviertel. As a result, the tax official who had headed the tax office on an interim basis since 2016 lost the hearing. Although she would objectively have been the better choice. This was established by a lawsuit filed by the Federal Administrative Court in 2021.