Warning of collapse
German experts call for working until 73
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently announced comprehensive social reforms by the black-red government and a new "consensus of justice". The CDU leader has his sights set primarily on pensions, the healthcare system and the citizen's income. Experts commissioned by the Ministry of Economics have now drawn up a model on how the pension system could be saved from collapse. Their demand: work until the age of 73!
Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) had already caused a stir in the summer with her call for a longer working life - namely until the age of 70. "In any case, it cannot be good in the long term that we only work for two thirds of our adult lives and spend one third in retirement," the CDU politician explained her plans at the time. Reiche's "scientific advisory group" is now going one better: the retirement age is to gradually rise to 73 by 2060.
"We will have to work more"
"Economic output has been stagnating for years, while comparable economies are growing much more dynamically," say the economic researchers and demographers, explaining why these steps are necessary. "We will have to work more if we want to maintain the size of the social security system without leaving even more burdens for future generations. The retirement age must be linked to life expectancy," says the study, from which bild.de was allowed to quote in advance.
Denmark, where the retirement age has been gradually adjusted to life expectancy since 2006, apparently serves as a model. Even the most diverse government constellations have not shaken this model. The 47-year-old Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared last year that she was prepared to review the system as soon as the official retirement age reached 70.
Savings pressure in Austria too
Austria is still a long way from these limits. However, due to the pressure to save money, the retirement age has also been partially raised here. From January 1, 2026, the earliest possible retirement age for the corridor pension will be gradually increased from 62 to 63 and the required insurance years from 40 to 42. The values are to increase by two months in quarterly steps until the target is reached.
