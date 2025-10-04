Emergency call made
Fear of snow: duo from Africa rescued from the mountain
From distant Zimbabwe in the south of Africa to almost 3000 meters in the Zillertal Alps - that was a bit too much for a duo (37 and 41 years old): the men were frightened by the snow and made an emergency call. The duo were eventually rescued by helicopter and brought back down to the valley.
On Tyrol's mountains, mountain rescuers and helicopter crews really do have to deal with people from all over the world. However, it is rather unusual for citizens from Zimbabwe, thousands of kilometers away in the south of Africa, to get into an alpine emergency in this country!
Panic due to thin snow cover
This is what happened on Saturday in the Zillertal: two men from Zimbabwe had undertaken an alpine hike from the Karl-von-Edel-Hütte in Mayrhofen towards the Ahornspitze (2973 meters). But then they hit snow - and apparently panicked as a result!
At an altitude of around 2700 meters above sea level, the men were overcome with fear due to the thin snow cover and did not dare to go either forwards or backwards.
Die Polizei
"At an altitude of around 2,700 meters above sea level, the men were frightened by the thin snow cover and did not dare to go either forwards or backwards," reported the police.
Rescued by helicopter rope
The African duo then made an emergency call. The men were finally rescued by helicopter rope and brought down to the valley. The crew of the "Heli 4" emergency helicopter, the Mayrhofen mountain rescue team and the Alpine police were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.