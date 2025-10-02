End of bookings
Serious allegations of fraud against 123-Transporter
The managing director of the rental company 123-Transporter, based in Ternitz (Lower Austria), is under investigation for serious commercial fraud and embezzlement. Many consumers are currently waiting for the repayment of debited amounts, according to the AK Upper Austria.
The proceedings are still in the early stages, according to the Wiener Neustadt public prosecutor's office on Thursday. The basis for the investigation is several complaints. The Chamber of Labor (AK) reported thousands of complaints about direct debits.
Currently no booking possible
"Due to technical problems, booking in Austria is currently not possible," can be read on the website of 123 Shared Mobility GmbH. The company itself cannot be contacted
Those affected should reclaim the outstanding amounts in writing and request a chargeback from the payment service provider. They are also advised not to pay any reduced amounts if they are not justified.
Complaints about deposits and contractual penalties
Since December 2022, AK Upper Austria alone has received 4,500 complaints about 123 Transporter, according to a statement on Thursday. This year, the total was 3305, peaking in September with over 850 consultations concerning deposits or contractual penalties for speeding or smoking in the vehicle, for example.
According to AK Steiermark, the amounts were debited without direct authorization from the customer's specified means of payment, such as a current account. In several cases, legal action was taken against the company.
Dispute over deposit
123-Transporter did not clearly point out the deposit (currently 500 or 1000 euros depending on the rental period) before concluding the rental agreement, but only mentioned it in the 24-page general terms and conditions (GTC), according to the AK Upper Austria.
A bizarre case in Burgenland
It was only in September that an incident made headlines because a couple from Burgenland were traveling from Poland to Austria in a fully loaded van. The journey turned out to be a nightmare. Over the first 450 kilometers, they received 17 fines for alleged speeding violations and were charged a total of around 700 euros. Shortly afterwards - according to the customer - the engine is said to have been switched off by remote control while driving at full speed near Dresden.
Following complaints, the DIY stores Obi and Hornbach in Austria ended their cooperation with the rental company, which was founded in 2020, according to media reports. According to the consumer advice center, there were also disgruntled customers with the German branch of the company. In the neighboring country, the Landshut public prosecutor's office in Bavaria is reportedly investigating the managing director.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.