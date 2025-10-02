Serious allegations of fraud against 123-Transporter

A bizarre case in Burgenland

It was only in September that an incident made headlines because a couple from Burgenland were traveling from Poland to Austria in a fully loaded van. The journey turned out to be a nightmare. Over the first 450 kilometers, they received 17 fines for alleged speeding violations and were charged a total of around 700 euros. Shortly afterwards - according to the customer - the engine is said to have been switched off by remote control while driving at full speed near Dresden.