LIVE: Ball in goal, but Porto goal doesn’t count!

Porto have faced Austrian opponents six times in the European Cup so far. Five wins and one draw. Only Austria held the blue-and-whites to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League in November 2013. Letsch expects an ambitious, high-pressing opponent. However, his team will not be in awe: "We have to go into the game with respect, but not fear." Only a third of the arena is expected to be full. Looking back on the Sturm home game, Schlager did not see that as a disadvantage: "On the contrary. It's perhaps also quite pleasant when 8,000 aren't whistling at half-time."