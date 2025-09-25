Europa League
LIVE: Ball in goal, but Porto goal doesn’t count!
Europa League opener: FC Salzburg welcome FC Porto! The game is underway, the score is currently 0:0. We are reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
After setbacks in the Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg face a tough start in the Europa League. In the first match of the league phase, FC Porto, a team that is normally to be found in the Champions League, will visit Wals-Siezenheim. For Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch, the 30-time Portuguese champions are one of the candidates for the title. The German hopes to surprise from the role of outsider.
"We're going into this game with the absolute conviction that we can win something. We all know that this requires a top performance," said Letsch. Porto are "the toughest opponent right at the start". Salzburg want to put the negative experiences at home behind them. "You can see it as an advantage that we continue in the Europa League, in a new competition. It doesn't matter where we are in the league table."
"We always have pressure"
After the 2-0 defeat to Sturm Graz, the tone at the runners-up became even harsher. Sporting director Rouven Schröder criticized "stupid" goals conceded. Letsch, who took up the post nine months ago, is facing headwinds in the media. "I would have to lie that I'm fine around the clock. That does something to all of us," said the German. But it makes no sense to focus on that. "We always have pressure."
In addition to the injured players, Letsch will also be without Clement Bischoff and Jannik Schuster. The new striker received a red card while still in the service of Brøndby and still has to serve one match of his ban, while the defender is ill. The squad is currently thin in central defense.
"We can take something with us, we already have the confidence in ourselves. But it needs a perfect day," said Alexander Schlager, explaining the starting position. The captain will in all likelihood be called upon to play in goal. Porto, led by Italian head coach Francesco Farioli, have scored 15 goals in six rounds of the domestic championship and conceded just one - in the 2-1 defeat to champions Sporting.
Porto aiming for the title
Farioli, who was signed in July, is currently being showered with praise after Porto only finished third last season and also failed to impress at the Club World Cup. The "Dragons" have high expectations. President Andre Villas-Boas noted before the Europa League opener that the club defines itself through titles. "The image that FC Porto must convey must be the opposite of what it conveyed last year," emphasized the former star coach.
Porto have faced Austrian opponents six times in the European Cup so far. Five wins and one draw. Only Austria held the blue-and-whites to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League in November 2013. Letsch expects an ambitious, high-pressing opponent. However, his team will not be in awe: "We have to go into the game with respect, but not fear." Only a third of the arena is expected to be full. Looking back on the Sturm home game, Schlager did not see that as a disadvantage: "On the contrary. It's perhaps also quite pleasant when 8,000 aren't whistling at half-time."
