SPÖ pushes through Lobautunnel: Now the Greens are seeing red

The city government is burying billions instead of relieving the burden on citizens. There is no money for combating inflation, basic child protection or relief for energy costs or public transport tickets. "But suddenly all the coffers are open for billions in concrete in the middle of the national park," criticized Gewessler. Every euro that is "buried" here is missing elsewhere. The Green Party leader attested to the SPÖ's "fascinating prioritization". Hanke was betraying the people for his "concrete monument". Gewessler announced resistance: Politics must have a "damn responsibility".