Why the retirement age is rising far too quickly

The retirement age for women is rising by half a year every year. Never before has there been such a rapid pace. Mayrhuber warns that such rapid changes are not conducive to the confidence of the insured in the system. Politicians need to act much more prudently and, above all, with more foresight. "We need to plan for the long term today, not for 2030, but for 2040." In Germany, the retirement age is being raised to 67, but in very moderate steps - by two months every year. "That's easily manageable."