Millions in taxpayers’ money for government side jobs

500 types of secondary employment in the Ministry of Defense

The front-runner in terms of sums is the Ministry of Defense, where there are 500 (!) types of secondary employment: 2.2 million euros also within three years. In the Federal Chancellery, however, the audit has not yet been completed - but here, too, dozens of employees (not a single one was banned) had side jobs. This involves lectures at universities and universities of applied sciences, educational institutions or self-employed activities.