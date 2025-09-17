Generous ministries
Millions in taxpayers’ money for government side jobs
The government does not only spend a lot of money on external consultants. A parliamentary FPÖ inquiry reveals that the part-time jobs of civil servants in the respective ministries also cost the taxpayer millions. The "Krone" has the figures.
A series of parliamentary FPÖ questions to the government about the (approved) secondary employment of its own employees reveals interesting figures: From 2022 to 2024, for example, the Ministry of the Interior paid out more than 2.1 million euros to a total of around 1700 employees over the three years.
Additional earnings at Finanz even during working hours
In the Ministry of Finance, it was just under one million euros within a few months. Incidentally, additional earnings can be made there both during and outside of working hours. The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Health were more economical and "only" spent around 55,000 euros in three years for 300 employees each.
That's millions in taxpayers' money for external consultants, while the employees pursue secondary employment and are therefore absent from the ministry workplace.
FP-Sicherheitssprecher Christian Lausch
500 types of secondary employment in the Ministry of Defense
The front-runner in terms of sums is the Ministry of Defense, where there are 500 (!) types of secondary employment: 2.2 million euros also within three years. In the Federal Chancellery, however, the audit has not yet been completed - but here, too, dozens of employees (not a single one was banned) had side jobs. This involves lectures at universities and universities of applied sciences, educational institutions or self-employed activities.
The blue security spokesperson Christian Lausch strongly criticizes the high costs of side jobs: "The ministries spend tens of millions of taxpayers' money on external consultants, while the employees pursue side jobs and are therefore absent from their workplaces in the ministry!"
