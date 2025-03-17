Pride ban in Hungary
Protests against Orbán also planned in Vienna
The planned ban on rainbow parades in Hungary is making waves. It is considered likely that a corresponding legislative proposal by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government will be put to the vote tomorrow, Tuesday, as parliament intends to pass it in an expedited procedure. Meanwhile, protests are being prepared not only in Hungary, but also in Vienna.
The mayor of Budapest, Gergely Karácsony, has already announced resistance: "There will be a Pride in Budapest. It may be bigger than ever before." Orbán had already hinted at the ban in February during his annual speech to the nation: "The organizers of Pride should not bother preparing this year's parade. It would be a waste of time and money."
Facial recognition software to be used
In the event that the Pride parade were to take place despite a ban, there is a threat of fines that have not yet been quantified. Based on the fines for administrative offenses, the media speculated that the maximum amount would be 200,000 forints (around 500 euros). According to the draft, organizers and participants could be punished. The draft states that the use of facial recognition software should be permitted to identify participants.
Solidarity rallies will also be held in Vienna. The SPÖ, Greens, NEOS, the Homosexual Initiative (HOSI) and the Vienna Pride organization team have announced a demonstration in front of the Hungarian embassy on 20 March. "The right to demonstrate is one of the most important instruments of a democracy. The fact that the LGBTIQ community in Hungary is to be deprived of the right to demonstrate for its interests is unacceptable and a clear attack on the community, freedom of assembly and freedom of expression," said Ann-Sophie Otte, Chairwoman of HOSI.
SPÖ: "Hungary tramples on the foundations of coexistence"
David Stögmüller, LGBTIQ spokesperson for the Greens, called on the EU Commission to "act immediately and initiate infringement proceedings against Hungary as soon as the law is passed. The EU must act urgently here". SPÖ equal treatment spokesperson Mario Lindner emphasized: "If an (EU) member state tramples on the foundations of our coexistence, such as diversity and freedom of expression, to such an extent, then this state can no longer be called a democracy!" Henrike Brandstötter, LGBTIQ spokesperson for NEOS, complained that Orbán was disregarding the fundamental values of the European Union with this decision: "It is an attack on the rights of the queer community and an attack on the freedom, dignity and equality of all people," said Brandstötter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
