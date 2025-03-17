Protests against Orbán also planned in Vienna

SPÖ: "Hungary tramples on the foundations of coexistence"

David Stögmüller, LGBTIQ spokesperson for the Greens, called on the EU Commission to "act immediately and initiate infringement proceedings against Hungary as soon as the law is passed. The EU must act urgently here". SPÖ equal treatment spokesperson Mario Lindner emphasized: "If an (EU) member state tramples on the foundations of our coexistence, such as diversity and freedom of expression, to such an extent, then this state can no longer be called a democracy!" Henrike Brandstötter, LGBTIQ spokesperson for NEOS, complained that Orbán was disregarding the fundamental values of the European Union with this decision: "It is an attack on the rights of the queer community and an attack on the freedom, dignity and equality of all people," said Brandstötter.