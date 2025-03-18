"Krone" commentary
KTM had built up debts of more than 2.4 billion euros. After the green light was given for the restructuring plan, it is still unclear who will step in as an investor and thus also contribute the capital for the quota to the creditors, but production in Mattighofen has restarted. The motorcycle manufacturer's comeback leaves hardly anyone cold. Why?
Two TV teams and two photographers documented the employees' journey to work early in the morning; throughout the day, there were live feeds directly from Mattighofen - a day that KTM wanted to be as normal as possible was closely followed by us media.
In view of the resumption of production, the motorcycle manufacturer's motto was to keep a low profile, after the past few months had already brought enough limelight. Information was therefore provided extremely sparingly. Helped little or nothing!
Because it is not so easy to go back to business as usual at KTM, even if many would like to after the green light for the restructuring plan. The events at the Mattighofen-based company will certainly be watched with suspicious eyes for some time to come, especially as the question of the urgently needed investor is still unanswered.
Fans of the brand from the Innviertel region therefore continue to fear for its continued existence. Others, on the other hand, continue to shake their heads due to the mountain of debt of 2.4 billion euros. And the fact that Stefan Pierer, of all people, who many people remember as an entrepreneur who explains to others how to do things properly, has failed, fills some with schadenfreude.
The combination of high profile, high debts and an irritating figure as owner creates a field of tension that will not dissipate so quickly.
