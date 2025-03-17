Health insurance company must pay for epilation for trans woman

Daily burden of illness without depilation

This argument was followed by the Vienna Labor and Social Court in the ruling handed down last year but now published. "If the claimant had to shave her face every day, she would be reminded daily that she is of the wrong sex," said the judge. Waxing would require the hair to grow a few millimetres "so that the plaintiff would not be able to leave the house on such days" without being burdened by illness. The statutory health insurance company was ordered to pay for laser epilation.