For the first time in weeks

Vatican publishes photo of Pope in hospital

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 19:42

For the first time since he was admitted to hospital on February 14, a photo of Pope Francis in hospital has been published. It shows the pontiff concelebrating Mass in the hospital chapel on the tenth floor of Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, where he has been hospitalized for over a month. 

0 Kommentare

The Holy Father's condition was said to be stable. He continued his therapy and physiotherapy on Sunday. It remains to be seen how long Francis will have to stay in hospital. The next medical bulletin is due to be published on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Vatican press office will continue to publish information on the Pope's state of health once a day late in the afternoon.

Pope: "Experiencing a time of trial"
During the Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis explained that he is experiencing a "time of trial". "I am in a time of trial and am united with many sick brothers and sisters who are as fragile as I am at this moment," the Pope wrote in the Angelus prayer, which was published in written form as in previous weeks. The Pope has been in the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome for over a month.

In recent weeks, the faithful have repeatedly prayed for the Pope's recovery, both outside the clinic and around the world.
In recent weeks, the faithful have repeatedly prayed for the Pope's recovery, both outside the clinic and around the world.
(Bild: AP/Alessandra Tarantino)
(Bild: EPA)
(Bild: EPA)
(Bild: EPA)
(Bild: EPA)
(Bild: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI)
(Bild: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI)
(Bild: AP/Gregorio Borgia)
(Bild: AP/Gregorio Borgia)

"Our bodies are weak, but nothing can stop us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith. How much light shines in this sense in hospitals and care facilities! How much loving care illuminates the rooms, the corridors, the surgeries, the places where the most humble services are provided! That is why I would like to invite you today to join me in praising the Lord who never abandons us and who, in times of suffering, places people at our side who reflect a ray of his love," wrote Francis, who is being treated in hospital for bilateral pneumonia.

Church examines reforms
On Saturday, Pope Francis approved a new three-year process to examine reforms for the global Catholic Church. An "Ecclesial Assembly" (Italian: Assemblea Ecclesiale) will take place in the Vatican in October 2028. The assembly will be preceded by a preparatory process, Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, announced in a letter to bishops and patriarchs on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf