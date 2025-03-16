Vatican publishes photo of Pope in hospital

"Our bodies are weak, but nothing can stop us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith. How much light shines in this sense in hospitals and care facilities! How much loving care illuminates the rooms, the corridors, the surgeries, the places where the most humble services are provided! That is why I would like to invite you today to join me in praising the Lord who never abandons us and who, in times of suffering, places people at our side who reflect a ray of his love," wrote Francis, who is being treated in hospital for bilateral pneumonia.