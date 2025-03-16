Ski men winless
Negative record in sight after next wipeout
The Austrian men have been winless in the Ski World Cup for 40 races. After the next waddle, the ÖSV now has a negative record in sight.
In the past 386 days, the men's skiers have raced in eight countries. In four disciplines, during the day or in the evening, in sunshine, snowfall or wind, in icy, soft or slippery conditions - and not once did an Austrian finish at the top of the podium.
In the Hafjell slalom, red-white-red remained winless for the 40th time in a row, and the negative record of 44 from 1987 threatens to fall this season. It is - despite the successful home World Championships in Saalbach - a sporting disaster.
Which continued today. "I didn't really get going in the second run," complained Fabio Gstrein, who finished sixth at the halfway stage. The Tyrolean was at least able to prevent a debacle. Manuel Feller was already eliminated in run one, Johannes Strolz was second best in 20th place, which means he will at least take part in the World Cup final in Sun Valley. Where Marco Schwarz is only allowed to compete in the giant slalom and Adrian Pertl not at all. And in addition to the fight against the winning streak, it's also about second place in the Men's Nations Cup. "That," confirms head coach Marko Pfeifer. "It's still a big goal."
Norway catches up
Switzerland, which claimed its 16th win of the season through Loic Meillard, is miles ahead. Austria is now only 20 points ahead of Norway, which has three skiers in the top five today. Meanwhile, Henrik Kristoffersen travels to the USA with a little more cushion: he is 46 points ahead of Meillard in the Slalom World Cup and 86 ahead of Clement Noel. It has been clear for weeks that Kristall is completely out of reach for Austria this year ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
