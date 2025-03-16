Negative record in sight after next wipeout

Which continued today. "I didn't really get going in the second run," complained Fabio Gstrein, who finished sixth at the halfway stage. The Tyrolean was at least able to prevent a debacle. Manuel Feller was already eliminated in run one, Johannes Strolz was second best in 20th place, which means he will at least take part in the World Cup final in Sun Valley. Where Marco Schwarz is only allowed to compete in the giant slalom and Adrian Pertl not at all. And in addition to the fight against the winning streak, it's also about second place in the Men's Nations Cup. "That," confirms head coach Marko Pfeifer. "It's still a big goal."