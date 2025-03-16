Hirner fifth in Oslo ++ Denifl no longer ÖSV coach

The former top combined skier, who was seen in a suit (due to a bet) on the outrun, used the women's combined World Cup final to say goodbye after two years as ÖSV women's head coach. "The decision has been on the table for some time, now is exactly the right time for me. I really enjoyed my time as an athlete and later as a coach. The Nordic combined is and remains a great passion of mine and the last two years as women's head coach in particular have given me a lot of pleasure," Denifl said. He now wants to try something new. "The path will lead me into the private sector, we'll see more details then," said Denifl, who found the decision difficult.