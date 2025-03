“I was enormously touched by Rangnick’s message”

The healing process is progressing slowly. I don't often have patience, but I have to show it now," says Michael Svoboda. Venezia's defensive boss suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in mid-December in the 2:2 in Serie A against Juventus Turin after a push from Serbia's star striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 26-year-old has now been working on his comeback at the "Isokinetic" rehabilitation center in Bologna for two months. "I have to get my muscles back on the right side, so a lot of leg training is on the program. The physios are happy with the progress and are happy to work through the pain. It's not a problem for me because I already had problems with my heel and could hardly walk because of the pain. What's more, nothing can happen to me during the exercises, it's purely a matter of the mind," says the Viennese.