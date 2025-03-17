Terminus Schwechat
Criminals stopped at the airport gate before take-off
Criminals at Schwechat Airport have expensive watches and bulging wallets in their sights. The police and security staff at Vienna Airport are as determined as they are successful in the fight against crime!
"We are not only one of the most important hubs in Europe, but also a place where security is a top priority," assures Airport Director Günther Ofner. In fact, the authorities are taking action against criminal activities before take-off with ever more remarkable success. The manager, who is successful at all levels, puts this down to increased surveillance, the ability to react quickly and effective investigative work.
A recent, particularly brazen incident underlines the efficiency of the security measures: A few days ago, two French nationals snatched an expensive bracelet during the security check. The victim, a young Italian woman, immediately contacted a security guard.
Theft at the airport
The police initiated a manhunt. The suspects were quickly identified by camera tracing and were stopped just before departure at gate C 75. One of the men immediately took the jewelry out of his trouser pocket. The duo confessed. The loot was returned to the owner.
But this case is just one of many. Particularly in the parking garages - long the preferred target for thefts - decisive progress has been made. All car thefts in parking garage 4 and the AUA garage have been solved. Two Slovakians are in custody.
We are one of the safest airports in the world! In the fight against criminals, we have recently struck decisive blows."
Flughafendirektor Günther Ofner
The victims had made it frighteningly easy for them: Many of the stolen vehicles had been left unlocked. The surveillance measures are also having an effect in the duty-free area. It was repeatedly possible to prevent thefts of luxury items such as watches and jewelry. Several offenders were arrested. In addition, a thief was caught stealing luggage from travelers at the conveyor belt and elsewhere.
"Airport is an unsafe place for all criminals"
Ofner sees these successes as clear proof of the effectiveness of the measures taken: "The security of our passengers and employees is a top priority 24 hours a day. The latest arrests show that our increased efforts are paying off. The airport is an unsafe place for criminals."
However, cooperation between security services, police and airport staff will be further intensified - with the clear aim of making Schwechat one of the safest airports in Europe.
