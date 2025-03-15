0:1 at LASK
Altach’s ladies concede their tenth defeat of the season
Anyone who thought that the 5-0 win by the Altach ladies against BW Linz, who have been in crisis this season, was a turnaround was brought back down to earth on Saturday. They suffered a 1-0 defeat at bottom-of-the-table LASK.
With a 5:0 home win against the ladies of BW Linz, the Altach women got their frustration out of their system after failing to qualify for the championship group during the week. Five goals in a league match - the Rheindörflerinnen, who have often been badly shaken this season, had had to wait for this since November 18, 2023, when they won 5-0 at Wacker Innsbruck.
Schmid makes a spectacular save
However, bottom side LASK, who recently made a name for themselves with a 2:1 win over Sturm Graz, again found the first half extremely difficult. In the end, the Altach girls had goalkeeper Juliane Schmid to thank, who made a remarkable 1-on-1 save against Kristina Teern in the seventh minute to prevent them falling behind.
Farthofer made the difference
The fact that they still had to leave the pitch as losers - for the tenth time this season - was due to the fact that they were not compelling in the second half either and Farthofer scored the winner for the Upper Austrians with a long-range shot (64'). For comparison: In the past two seasons, Altach only conceded a total of seven defeats...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
