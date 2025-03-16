14,000 registrations
Every 10th household is a member of Fanclub Burgenland
Austria's largest energy community is growing rapidly: there have already been more than 14,000 registrations since the start of the year.
New fixed tariff from Burgenland Energie as a supplement also brings lower electricity prices and a 1000 euro discount for storage and PV systems.
Burgenland is making great strides towards its goal of becoming climate-neutral and energy self-sufficient by 2030. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil emphasizes that they do not want to rely on coercion and pressure. Rather, "to make the people of Burgenland an offer that pays off." This is why, among other things, socially staggered subsidies for photovoltaic systems are included in the new government program, as is the promotion of energy communities.
More than 14,000 registrations for the fan club
The "Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig" - Austria's largest energy community - is also enjoying great popularity. Launched on January 1st of this year, one in ten households is already part of the renewable energy community and purchases electricity for ten cents net per kilowatt hour at a fixed price over 20 years. However, this only applies if the energy community's photovoltaic and wind power plants are producing electricity at the given time.
Price security in turbulent times
With this prestigious project, the province of Burgenland wants to continue to guarantee consumers price security in turbulent times. "We want everyone in Burgenland to be able to benefit from affordable, regional and sustainable energy. We have the wind and the sun, and now the legal possibilities for energy communities are in place," says Deputy Governor Anja Haider-Wallner. In the first few months, members have already purchased over 50 percent of their electricity directly from the fan club and thus benefited directly from low-cost renewable energy.
With Unabhängig 4.0, the electricity price will fall to 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour next year. This is the lowest price since the outbreak of the energy crisis.
Stephan Sharma, CEO der Burgenland Energie
Falling electricity prices and a 1000 euro discount
For many Burgenland Energie customers, the fixed electricity price "Optima Unabhängig 3.0" will end at the end of March. The good news: with the follow-up tariff "Unabhängig 4.0", the electricity price will fall to 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour next year. "This is the lowest price since the outbreak of the energy crisis," explains Stephan Sharma, CEO of Burgenland Energie. In order to become even more independent of foreign countries, the energy security movement is also being continued. Until June 30, Burgenland Energie customers will receive a discount of EUR 1,000 on their own photovoltaic system, storage system or heat pump. "In combination with the fan club, the new tariff and an energy independence product, you become independent of electricity price developments on the international exchanges and can be sure that your energy comes from wind and sun in Burgenland," say Doskozil, Haider-Wallner and Sharma.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.