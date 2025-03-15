Wants "Easter cleaning"
Orbán insults political opponents as “bugs”
In the manner of totalitarian regimes, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called political opponents and critics of his government "bugs". According to the online portal HVG.hu, the right-wing populist announced a "big Easter clean-up" in a speech on National Day in Budapest on Saturday.
"The bugs have hibernated. We are liquidating the financial machinery that has bought politicians, judges, journalists, pseudo-civil organizations and political activists with corrupt dollars," Orbán raged.
The prime minister has ruled his country with authoritarian methods for almost 15 years. The freedom of the media and the rule of law are also restricted in the opinion of the EU, which is why it has frozen some of the aid money. The Hungarian is said to have misused some of these funds to enrich oligarchs dependent on him and his own relatives.
Orbán once again criticized the EU on National Day, which commemorates the revolution of 1848/49. In front of the National Museum in Budapest, the head of government emphasized that Hungary had only one task, namely to fend off the attacks from Brussels. There were catcalls and shouts of "traitor" during Orbán's speech. The police intervened. Most of the media were not allowed to report from the scene.
At the same time, half the world is curious about Hungary - not just because of the size of its economy or the strength of its army, but because of its freedom, said Orbán, who, by his own admission, has turned Hungary into an "illiberal" - i.e. unfree - democracy during his 15 years in office. "We are freedom fighters, we know how to fight for and protect our freedom," said the prime minister.
Opposition takes to the streets this afternoon
The Russia-friendly Orbán reiterated his opposition to Ukraine joining the EU. He has announced an opinion poll among Hungarians on the issue. At the event on Saturday, survey questionnaires with twelve points on which Orbán wants to ask the people were distributed. The points set out what Orbán's government expects from Brussels, including a union without Ukraine, a "Europe of nations", national sovereignty, unhindered protection of Hungary's borders, a stop to migration and peace in Europe.
The foreign press and a large part of the Hungarian media, which is almost entirely pro-government anyway, was prevented from reporting on the event and thus on Orbán's speech. The Prime Minister's cabinet had explained this with "space constraints". Reporting directly from the National Museum was reserved for state television, reported the online portal Media1.hu, reminding viewers that March 15 is also "Free Press Day" in Hungary.
Opposition leader Péter Magyar has called for an anti-government demonstration in Budapest's city center starting at 3 p.m. under the slogan "Get ready". According to the German Press Agency (dpa), Orbán has been under pressure in his own country since a serious challenger, Magyar, threw his hat into the ring exactly one year ago. The moderate-conservative Magyar, who comes from Orbán's Fidesz party and was married to former Justice Minister Judit Varga, founded his own party, which is now regularly well ahead of Orbán's party in independent opinion polls. The next parliamentary elections will take place in spring 2026.
Orbán under increasing pressure in the polls
According to dpa, Orbán is becoming increasingly nervous and is threatening even more repression. Calling political opponents and critics "bugs" is an intensification of his tone, which is reminiscent of Nazi jargon. Orbán has not yet provided any evidence that political or civil society actors and independent media professionals have been "bought" by the EU or other Western donors. A number of civil organizations and media receive funding from state and private institutions in the West. They apply for these funds in transparent procedures and regularly report on their use. This is also legal under Hungarian law.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.