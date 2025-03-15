Orbán insults political opponents as “bugs”

Orbán under increasing pressure in the polls

According to dpa, Orbán is becoming increasingly nervous and is threatening even more repression. Calling political opponents and critics "bugs" is an intensification of his tone, which is reminiscent of Nazi jargon. Orbán has not yet provided any evidence that political or civil society actors and independent media professionals have been "bought" by the EU or other Western donors. A number of civil organizations and media receive funding from state and private institutions in the West. They apply for these funds in transparent procedures and regularly report on their use. This is also legal under Hungarian law.