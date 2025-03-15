"Secret swob"
FPÖ: Left-wing flex attack on Kickl’s climbing route
The "Geheimer Schwob" climbing route in the Styrian Hochschwab mountains, whose first climbers include FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, has been destroyed. The attached safety bolts were cut off with a cutting disk. The FPÖ speaks of a "left-wing extremist attack".
Kickl had climbed the Ausweichkogel in the Hochschwab group via the "Geheimer Schwob" in October 2020 together with his fellow mountaineers Thomas Behm and Robert Gruber and thus gained the privilege of the name.
Now vandals have been up to mischief there. The action was also documented with photos and published on social media. The Antifa are apparently behind it.
Left-wing group claims responsibility for the "attack"
"Mountains have always been a political space," reads the statement from the left-wing group on a media platform. "The Hochschwab is also rich in history, as it was already a place of resistance and a retreat for partisans during the Nazi era. It is therefore all the more shocking that Kickl is misusing this place for his self-promotion with a first ascent," Antifa continued.
Because we are resolutely opposed to his right-wing ideology, we have decided to remove Herbert Kickl's 'Geheimer Schwob' route on the Rauchtalplatten in the Hochschwab.
Alpine portal counters: "Public staging not known"
The alpine portal "bergsteigen.com" warned all mountaineers on Friday: "Attention! The bolts have apparently been removed." In addition, the authors stated that you can stand by Herbert Kickl "however you want", but that a public staging of the route by him is not known here and that the name - unlike other routes by Thomas Behm - was also "normally chosen".
FPÖ rages: "Act of irrational malice"
The FPÖ rages: "Willfully destroying Alpine infrastructure that can be used free of charge is an act of irrational malice," said National Council member Sebastian Schwaighofer in a press release, expressing his outrage.
The action is not only vandalism, but also dangerous for mountaineers: "Anyone who climbs a route in good faith and then suddenly realizes that crucial safety points are missing is in acute danger of death."
Anyone who thinks they have to make a political statement by destroying something only reveals their own weakness.
"The mountain world is a central element of our homeland. It connects people, creates community and demands respect - for nature and for the achievements of those who create Alpine infrastructure. Anyone who thinks they have to make a political statement by destroying it is only revealing their own weakness," emphasizes the Freedom Party MP.
