Police take on 2500 new officers this year

32,619 officers are on law enforcement duty

The Ministry emphasizes that this does not mean that cuts are being made to the police force in general. As of February 1, the Ministry of the Interior, including the provincial police directorates, the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence Service and the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, had 40,393 employees, 32,619 of whom were on law enforcement duty. In the last two years, 4410 police officers have been accepted into basic training - a record figure. Around 2,500 police recruits are planned for 2025; almost 400 recruits were already accepted in March.