Storms in Italy: video shows dramatic situation

"Calling on all citizens to be vigilant"

The President of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani, called on Facebook: "I call on all citizens to be extremely vigilant and careful." The situation is critical and further rainfall is expected. The tributaries of the Arno - including the Sieve, Ombrone Pistoiese and Pesa, which flow through more rural areas of Tuscany - are also particularly dangerous.