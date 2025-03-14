Semi-final! KAC celebrates again in Pustertal

The Eagles came out of the locker room better in the second period - Lindner was unlucky with a shot off the bar (23'). But a stupid Richter penalty (two plus two minutes!) was punished - Bolzano made it 3:0 through Salinitri. In the final period, Coatta (44') scored the equalizer - and Hughes in the six-on-five overtime (goalie JP Lamoureux went out!) actually scored the equalizer (58')! But the joy was short-lived: Bourque's shot was saved by Villach to make the final score 2:4. VSV's season was over.