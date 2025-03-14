2:4! VSV eliminated
Semi-final! KAC celebrates again in Pustertal
Only one Carinthian club continues the season. The KAC made it to the semi-finals with a 3:1 win in the Pustertal. VSV, meanwhile, were eliminated with a 2:4 home defeat against Bolzano.
The KAC had already won the series in Bruneck the previous year - back then with a 4-0 win in the semi-final. Now coach Kirk Furey's squad secured a 3-1 win to make it 4-2 in the quarter-finals and advance. The Red Jackets had few problems for a long time. Raphael Herburger made it 1:0 early on with a deflection (7th), then they had the home side under control, allowing only nine shots on goal from their opponents in the first two periods.
After a Hochegger breakaway, Fraser even made it 2:0 (43') in front of 400 loud fans. However, the visitors counter-attacked to make it 1:2 and then upped the tempo - but Hundertpfund and Co. did not allow anything more. And Obersteiner finally sealed the deal one minute before the end with his empty-net goal to make it 3:1.
Bolzano knocks Villach out
The unrest on the day before the sixth quarter-final match between Villach and Bolzano was quickly forgotten by the visitors in the evening. The team from Bolzano got going right from the start, taking a 1:0 lead after just 59 seconds - Helewka took advantage of a defensive blunder, crossed to Gazley and he shot in ice-cold. In the first powerplay, the South Tyroleans then immediately increased the lead to 2:0 through Helewka (7th).
The Eagles came out of the locker room better in the second period - Lindner was unlucky with a shot off the bar (23'). But a stupid Richter penalty (two plus two minutes!) was punished - Bolzano made it 3:0 through Salinitri. In the final period, Coatta (44') scored the equalizer - and Hughes in the six-on-five overtime (goalie JP Lamoureux went out!) actually scored the equalizer (58')! But the joy was short-lived: Bourque's shot was saved by Villach to make the final score 2:4. VSV's season was over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.