Simeone was particularly upset that Julian Alvarez's effort was disallowed after VAR intervention because the Argentinian World Cup winner had slipped and touched the ball very lightly twice. "We'll see if this defeat costs us on our way. The way we went out is not easy to digest," said Simeone, whose team lost 2-1 at Getafe last weekend to lose their chance of going top of the LaLiga table.