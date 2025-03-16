Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Here in the live ticker:

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 21:02

28th round in Spain's La Liga: Atletico Madrid host FC Barcelona. We report LIVE - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Here is the ticker for the game:

The sporting and emotional blow is deep for Atletico Madrid after their Champions League exit. However, Diego Simeone's team will have to put their heads down quickly if they want to stay in contention in the three-way battle for the Spanish league title.

While Barcelona kept their chances of winning the treble alive after a strong performance against Benfica Lisbon (3:1), Atletico were left to rue their bitter defeat in the top flight. The Red & Whites defeated Real Madrid 1:0 after extra time in the second leg of the round of 16 and lost the penalty shoot-out 2:4.

Diego Simeone (Bild: AP/Bernat Armangue)
Diego Simeone
(Bild: AP/Bernat Armangue)

Simeone was particularly upset that Julian Alvarez's effort was disallowed after VAR intervention because the Argentinian World Cup winner had slipped and touched the ball very lightly twice. "We'll see if this defeat costs us on our way. The way we went out is not easy to digest," said Simeone, whose team lost 2-1 at Getafe last weekend to lose their chance of going top of the LaLiga table.

Barcelona on a winning run
Barcelona travel to the capital in top form. Benfica were almost outplayed in the first half, the Catalans have won their last six games at home with a goal difference of 19:2 and Barça are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions. This includes a spectacular 4-4 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico in mid-February, with the second leg taking place in two and a half weeks' time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf