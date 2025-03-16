Here in the live ticker:
28th round in Spain's La Liga: Atletico Madrid host FC Barcelona. We report LIVE - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the game:
The sporting and emotional blow is deep for Atletico Madrid after their Champions League exit. However, Diego Simeone's team will have to put their heads down quickly if they want to stay in contention in the three-way battle for the Spanish league title.
While Barcelona kept their chances of winning the treble alive after a strong performance against Benfica Lisbon (3:1), Atletico were left to rue their bitter defeat in the top flight. The Red & Whites defeated Real Madrid 1:0 after extra time in the second leg of the round of 16 and lost the penalty shoot-out 2:4.
Simeone was particularly upset that Julian Alvarez's effort was disallowed after VAR intervention because the Argentinian World Cup winner had slipped and touched the ball very lightly twice. "We'll see if this defeat costs us on our way. The way we went out is not easy to digest," said Simeone, whose team lost 2-1 at Getafe last weekend to lose their chance of going top of the LaLiga table.
Barcelona on a winning run
Barcelona travel to the capital in top form. Benfica were almost outplayed in the first half, the Catalans have won their last six games at home with a goal difference of 19:2 and Barça are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions. This includes a spectacular 4-4 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico in mid-February, with the second leg taking place in two and a half weeks' time.
