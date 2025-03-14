How Spitz landed in first place after flying blind

She even hit the flag once

Emma hit many great shots, even hitting the flag once. With a furious round of 64 (six under par), she took the shared lead after the first day in Coffs Harbour. And that after a complete blind flight. Emma explains: "We weren't able to play a practice round all week after all the rain. On Thursday, we were only allowed on the greens and then to inspect the course. My caddie and I therefore laid everything out shot by shot on the first round. That worked very well."