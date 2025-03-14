Full throttle in Australia
How Spitz landed in first place after flying blind
A year ago, Emma Spitz drove a really cool vehicle at a Ladies European Tour PR event in Australia. This year, the golfer is also going full throttle on the course. After the first day of the tournament in Coffs Harbour, the Lower Austrian is in the lead!
The 24-year-old was really nervous before the first tee shot: "We've been in Australia for almost two weeks now. Due to the cancellation last week and the aftermath of the cyclone this week, it felt like an eternal break, almost like a new start to the season." As a result, she lost a shot on the very first hole. After that, however, things went like clockwork.
She even hit the flag once
Emma hit many great shots, even hitting the flag once. With a furious round of 64 (six under par), she took the shared lead after the first day in Coffs Harbour. And that after a complete blind flight. Emma explains: "We weren't able to play a practice round all week after all the rain. On Thursday, we were only allowed on the greens and then to inspect the course. My caddie and I therefore laid everything out shot by shot on the first round. That worked very well."
The Lower Austrian thus seamlessly continued her strong season so far. Alongside coach Clemens Dvorak, who is very close friends with Austria's golf star Sepp Straka and used to be his caddie, Mödling-based physiotherapist Jan Schellmann has also played a big part in this. Emma says: "He is responsible for my fitness training. I benefit a lot from it. I have even better body tension and even more pressure behind the ball. Fitness has become a big part of golf."
"It really has gone a long way"
Spitz emphasizes: "I've really made a lot of progress, I feel much stronger. In the past, I used to lose weight over a season and then start from scratch again. Now I can maintain my level and build it up again after the season. Jan can control my training very well with his app."
