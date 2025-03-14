Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Full throttle in Australia

How Spitz landed in first place after flying blind

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 20:30

A year ago, Emma Spitz drove a really cool vehicle at a Ladies European Tour PR event in Australia. This year, the golfer is also going full throttle on the course. After the first day of the tournament in Coffs Harbour, the Lower Austrian is in the lead!

0 Kommentare

The 24-year-old was really nervous before the first tee shot: "We've been in Australia for almost two weeks now. Due to the cancellation last week and the aftermath of the cyclone this week, it felt like an eternal break, almost like a new start to the season." As a result, she lost a shot on the very first hole. After that, however, things went like clockwork.

Emma Spitz hit many great shots on the first day in Coffs Harbour. (Bild: Tristan Jones/ LET)
Emma Spitz hit many great shots on the first day in Coffs Harbour.
(Bild: Tristan Jones/ LET)

She even hit the flag once
Emma hit many great shots, even hitting the flag once. With a furious round of 64 (six under par), she took the shared lead after the first day in Coffs Harbour. And that after a complete blind flight. Emma explains: "We weren't able to play a practice round all week after all the rain. On Thursday, we were only allowed on the greens and then to inspect the course. My caddie and I therefore laid everything out shot by shot on the first round. That worked very well."

The Lower Austrian thus seamlessly continued her strong season so far. Alongside coach Clemens Dvorak, who is very close friends with Austria's golf star Sepp Straka and used to be his caddie, Mödling-based physiotherapist Jan Schellmann has also played a big part in this. Emma says: "He is responsible for my fitness training. I benefit a lot from it. I have even better body tension and even more pressure behind the ball. Fitness has become a big part of golf."

The Lower Austrian had a lot of fun in the sunshine, 30 degrees Celsius and wind. (Bild: Tristan Jones)
The Lower Austrian had a lot of fun in the sunshine, 30 degrees Celsius and wind.
(Bild: Tristan Jones)

"It really has gone a long way"
Spitz emphasizes: "I've really made a lot of progress, I feel much stronger. In the past, I used to lose weight over a season and then start from scratch again. Now I can maintain my level and build it up again after the season. Jan can control my training very well with his app."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf