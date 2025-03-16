Red Bull Salzburg v Wolfsberg – LIVE from 5pm

No defensive battle expected from the WAC

While Salzburg have won their last four home games against the WAC and are unbeaten in nine rounds, Wolfsburg suffered their first defeat in eight competitive matches last week. Kühbauer is now demanding a suitable response from his squad. "We want to take something with us, and to do that we need courage in our forward play." A defensive battle is not to be expected from WAC, Kühbauer affirmed. "We will probably have to defend more than usual, but it would be bad if we only thought about defending."