Avalanche at Nassfeld: Four people buried

Four freeriders - three on snowboards, one on skis - had been caught in the deep snow next to the piste by the avalanche. "Two were up to their necks in snow, one was barely caught because he was able to open his avalanche backpack in time. But one was swept away by the masses of snow and pressed against a tree. He was seriously injured," reports Tilli. No rescue helicopter flight was possible because of the snow and fog. The injured man had to be taken to Villach LKH in an ambulance.